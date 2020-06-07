RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Darshan, Rashmika Mandanna and others condole the Sandalwood hero’s death

Prominent actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday following a heart attack, leaving countless movie buffs in a state of shock. The nephew of ‘Action King’ Arjun, shared a good rapport with several big names in the industry. Several Sandalwood A-listers took to Twitter and offered their condolences to his near and dear ones.

Darshan said that he was deeply hurt by the 39-year-old’s untimely demise and urged his wife Meghana to stay strong.

ಚಿರು ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ಮರಣದಿಂದ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ತುಂಬಾ ಘಾಸಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಧಿ ನಿಜವಾಗಿಯೂ ತುಂಬಾ ಕ್ರೂರ. ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ತಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೇವರು ಮೇಘನ ಹಾಗು ಸರ್ಜಾ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ನೀಡಲಿ. May the soul R.I.P pic.twitter.com/irCJomgSFE — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) June 7, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna too was heartbroken by the tragic development and said that he passed away ‘too early’.

“This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja.. I am out of words,” she tweeted.

Here are some more reactions to Chiranjeevi’s death.

It took me 30 mins to accept the news. Extremely sad and unbelievable.

May his soul RIP .LIGHTEN UP THE PLACE U ARE CHIRU. #RIPChiruSarja Would like to request media to give us some time to believe d news. Giving STATEMENTS on someone who just passed away might be tough somtime — shanvi srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi began his acting career with Vayupura (2009), a remake of the Vishal starrer Sandakozhi, and impressed a section of the audience. Thereafter, he starred in the remakes/adaptations of quite a few successful Tamil and Telugu movies, proving his mettle as an actor.

He acted alongside ‘pan-India star’ Sudeep in Varadhanayaka, one of the most important movies of his career. He also delivered the goods in movies such as Chandralekha, Ajith and Rudra Tandava. In 2018, he hit the jackpot with the well-received Amma I Love You, a remake of the Tamil flick Pichaikkaran.

He was last seen in Shivarjuna that released days before the COVID-19 lockdown. ‘chiru’ will be missed.

