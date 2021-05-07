RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

Noted Telugu singer, who had tested positive for Covid-19, few days ago, passed away on Thursday (May 6) at the age of 67. His oxygen saturation level fell to 55 and he was not able to get a ventilator, according to a report carried by The Hindu



G Anand, who was born in Srikakulam, developed an interest in music at a young age as his father was a stage/theatre actor. As a kid, he acted in a few plays that featured his 'Nannagaru' in the role of Lord Rama. Many feel this helped him hone his skills as a performer and encouraged him to take up singing professionally.

He formally began his career by performing in village festivals, which opened new avenues for him. He participated in a competition and impressed the star judges--S P Balasubrahmanyam and the ace composer K V Mahadevan-- with his skills. KVM promised to launch him with the 1972 release Illu Illalu, starring 'Super Star' Krishna, but that did not happen.

He ultimately made his debut under the guidance of S P Kondandapan with the film Pandanti Kaapuram. It was, however, the Oka Venuvu Vinipinchenu Anuraga Geethika song from the Annick Chaymotty-starrer America Ammayi that established him as a force to be reckoned with.

In an interview, Anand once revealed that he was not too happy when composer Venkatesh offered him the track as he thought that the 'classy' number would not click with the masses. Anand had also revealed that he was worried about being replaced by SPB at the last minute. None of these things happened and the song emerged as a blockbuster.

He went on to sing in films such as Aame Katha, Kalpana and Chiranjeevi's Pranam Khareedu.

The ace singer also recorded a song for Sr NTR's magnum opus Daana Veera Soora Karna, widely regarded as the greatest Telugu film of all time. It featured 'Annagaru' in three distinct roles---Krishna, Karna and Duryodhana, and emerged as a blockbuster despite releasing alongside Kurukshetram.

Anand also composed music for films such as Gandhinagar Rendava Veedhi and Rangavalli.