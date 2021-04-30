RIP K V Anand: A big loss for Tamil cinema

Noted cinematographer-director K V Anand passed away on Friday at the age of 54 due to a stroke, leaving fans heartbroken.

The Chennai-born artiste began his journey in the film industry as an assistant to P C Sreeram and got his first big break when the ace lensman asked noted filmmaker Priyadarshan to give him the opportunity to work on the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath. The Mohanlal-starrer received rave reviews with most critics praising the camerawork. He won the National Award for 'Best Cinematographer' for the film and proved that he had arrived. He subsequently cranked the camera for films such as Minnaram, Nerukku Ner, Kadhal Desam, Mudhalvan and Boys.



Anand entered the Hindi film industry with the 1998 release Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, which did not do too well at the box office. He eventually made an impact in Bollywood with his work on the cult films Josh, Nayak and Khakee.



Anand added a new dimension to his career when he turned director with 2005 release Kana Kandaen, which featured Srikanth in the lead. The thriller revolves around what happens when the protagonist realises that he is in love with his childhood friend after receiving an invitation to attend her wedding. The cast included Malayalam actor Prithviraj, Gopika and Vivekh.



It was, however, Anand's second directorial venture Ayan that established him as a force to be reckoned with. The action drama emerged as a big hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews for its engaging plot, which revolved around the smuggling of unlicenced movies. It played a role in helping Suriya consolidate his standing in the industry, attaining cult status.

Ko proved to be another important release for Anand as it emerged as a commercial success despite being shot on a modest budget. The filmmaker, however, suffered a setback when Maattrraan did not do as well as expected. The film, nonetheless, garnered a fair deal of attention for exploring the concept of conjoined twins. The cast was headlined by Suriya and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah.

Anand experimented with his brand of storytelling when he teamed up with Dhanush for the 2015 release Anegan, a film that dealt with reincarnation. The romantic-thriller piqued the curiosity of the fans due to its intriguing plot but failed to impress critics. He subsequently teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for Kavan, which has become quite popular over the years. Anand's final film Kaappaan, starring 'Nadippin Nayakan' and Mohanlal, hit the screens in 2019 and made a despite impact at the box office while receiving mixed reviews.

The film revolved around the journey of an SPG commando who is given the responsibility of protecting the Prime Minister's life. The general perception is that the film had its heart in the right place but failed to reach its potential due to the middling screenplay.



His untimely death is a major loss for Tamil cinema.