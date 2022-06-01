RIP KK: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal government's part, TMC says don't politicise death

  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 12:34 ist
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
    BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part, TMC says don't politicise death

    The demise of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, in Kolkata kicked off a political debate on Wednesday with the opposition BJP blaming the West Bengal administration for lapses and demanding an impartial probe, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which asked the saffron camp not to politicise death.(PTI)

    Kerala CM condoles demise of Bollywood singer KK

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. A versatile singer, KK, who has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages, died at the age of 53 after a concert in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening. "Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as #KK, was a versatile singer who enthralled us with his unique voice. Anguished by the news of his untimely demise", Vijayan tweeted. (PTI)

    His voice and songs will stay till eternity, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Mamata says government ensuring all requisite support to KK's family

    Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to say: "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

    KK was part of my career, says Akshay Kumar

    West Bengal government to give gun salute to singer KK at Kolkata airport

    Kolkata Police register a case of unnatural death over singer KK's demise.

    KK's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata

    I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way: Music composer Anupam Roy

    His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Me Terifrom the movie Om Shanti Omand Khuda Jaanefrom "Bachna Ae Haseeno."

    "I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way. He had two back-to-back programmes in Kolkata," music composer Anupam Roy told AFP.

    Like other playback singers in India who become stars in their own right, his songs were dubbed over in films, with the actors lip-synching along.

    Born in Delhi, the versatilesingerrecorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

    Tollywood music composer Thaman S condole the singer's demise

    He said: "This is Most Shocking ..... Kk ji ..... An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not with us today ..... Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ..... life!!!!"

    KK's last Instagram post showed him 'excited' for his show in Kolkata

    B-Town mourns the demise of singer with golden voice KK

    Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal...:Shankar Mahadevan

    'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

    KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, includingPyaar ke Pal,the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.

    Post-mortem to ascertain exact reason of KK's death to be conducted today

    Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

    You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us: Papon

    KK's last performance in Kolkata

    Not your time to go: Mohit Chauhan

    One of the nicest guys the music industry ever had: Babul Supriyo

    Unable to wrap my head around this news: Shreya Ghoshal

    The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible: Ajay Devgn

    His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah

    The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being: Vishal Dadlani

    This song by KK will live forever: Derek O'Brien

    Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

    His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi

    Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss!: Akshay Kumar