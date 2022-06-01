RIP KK: Papon recalls calming effect KK had on him in one of his early gigs

As the nation mourns the demise of KK, several videos have surfaced on social media of the singer looking unwell while being rushed out of the venue and him sweating profusely, raising concerns about the arrangements at the venue, where air-conditioning was allegedly not working. Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. He was accorded gun salute at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.