RIP KK: Video of singer being rushed out of venue surfaces, concerns raised about arrangements
updated: Jun 01 2022, 14:13 ist
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
14:12
KK's untimely demise huge loss for music world: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday mourned the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) terming it a "huge loss" for the music world.
In a facebook post, Vijayan said it's tragic to hear the sad news of the passing away of KK.
"He was engaged in his favourite passion even when he passed away. He was a hugely popular singer in various languages and I join his friends and relatives in their grief, said Vijayan.
The 53-year-old singer KK was born to Kerala parents, but was settled in Delhi.(IANS)
14:04
Singer Rupankar Bagchi trolled for anti-KK comments just before death
Popular Bengali singer-songwriter, Rupankar Bagchi was trolled for uploading a video on the social media, raising questions on Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)'s singing talents shortly after the latter's last show at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday evening.
Bagchi's video was uploaded between KK's last performance and his death.
on Facebook, Bagchi raised a question -- Who is this KK?
It is learnt that after watching the last show of KK online from Odisha, Bagchi, a national award-winning singer-songwriter, came live on Facebook, where he made such controversial comments on the singing talent of KK.(IANS)
14:01
Big loss for Indian music industry: Daler shares emotional message
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi said the untimely death of popular singer KK on Tuesday night in Kolkata, at a time when the country was still reeling under the shock of Sidhu Moosewala's killing, was "another huge loss".
"It's very sad. He was such a simple, shy private person," Daler Mehndi tweeted: "It's a big loss for the Indian music industry. I have always admired his sense of music. May he rest in peace. May God give strength to all his fans and family."
Its very sad when a true Artist & Musician passes away ! Its very shocking Rest in Peace 🙏 May God give Strength to all his fans and family. pic.twitter.com/H0y8LXcVz1
Video of KK being rushed out of venue surfaces, concerns raised about arrangements
As the nation mourns the demise of KK, several videos have surfaced on social media of the singerlooking unwell while being rushed out of the venue and him sweating profusely, raising concernsabout the arrangements at the venue, where air-conditioning was allegedly not working.
At one point, KK was seen gesturing to a man on stage and appeared to be talking about the air-conditioning.
One could hear voices saying, "Bohot zyada garam hai (it is very hot)".
12:53
Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show
Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College.
BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part, TMC says don't politicise death
The demise of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, in Kolkata kicked off a political debate on Wednesday with the opposition BJP blaming the West Bengal administration for lapses and demanding an impartial probe, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which asked the saffron camp not to politicise death.(PTI)
11:47
Kerala CM condoles demise of Bollywood singer KK
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. A versatile singer, KK, who has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages, died at the age of 53 after a concert in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening. "Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as #KK, was a versatile singer who enthralled us with his unique voice. Anguished by the news of his untimely demise", Vijayan tweeted. (PTI)
11:41
His voice and songs will stay till eternity, says Arvind Kejriwal
Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world.
Mamata says government ensuring all requisite support to KK's family
Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to say: "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."
11:37
KK was part of my career, says Akshay Kumar
#WATCH | Akshay Kumar reacts to the sudden demise of singer #KK. He says,"He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs... It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age" pic.twitter.com/ufuw0wzIW6
'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance
KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, includingPyaar ke Pal,the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.
#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.
Post-mortem to ascertain exact reason of KK's death to be conducted today
Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
08:18
You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us: Papon
Life is so uncertain!! Just too crazy this is for me to process! God give strength to the family! #KK you will be missed brother! You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us!
KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6
One of the nicest guys the music industry ever had: Babul Supriyo
One of the nicest guys the Music Industry ever had... One or bestest Voices we ever had... #KK 's sudden so so very untimely demise is too shocking & devastating a reality to deal with... Rest in Peace my friend 😞😔 pic.twitter.com/kMBwI58VcN
The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible: Ajay Devgn
It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5
His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah
KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti
— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 31, 2022
Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim
Just received the heartbreaking shocking news of KK's demise Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back. Sad to think he was just 53 years old. My deepest condolences to his followers & family#KK#KrishnakumarKunnath
His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
West Bengal government to give gun salute to singer KK at Kolkata airport
Kolkata Police register a case of unnatural death over singer KK's demise.
KK's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata
I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way: Music composer Anupam Roy
His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Me Terifrom the movie Om Shanti Omand Khuda Jaanefrom "Bachna Ae Haseeno."
"I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way. He had two back-to-back programmes in Kolkata," music composer Anupam Roy told AFP.
Like other playback singers in India who become stars in their own right, his songs were dubbed over in films, with the actors lip-synching along.
Born in Delhi, the versatilesingerrecorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
Tollywood music composer Thaman S condole the singer's demise
He said: "This is Most Shocking ..... Kk ji ..... An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not with us today ..... Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ..... life!!!!"
KK's last Instagram post showed him 'excited' for his show in Kolkata
B-Town mourns the demise of singer with golden voice KK
Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal...:Shankar Mahadevan
