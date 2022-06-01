RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: Industry, political leaders mourn loss of noted singer
updated: Jun 01 2022, 00:27 ist
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah
KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti
— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 31, 2022
Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim
Just received the heartbreaking shocking news of KK's demise Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back. Sad to think he was just 53 years old. My deepest condolences to his followers & family#KK#KrishnakumarKunnath
His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being: Vishal Dadlani
This song by KK will live forever: Derek O'Brien
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss!: Akshay Kumar