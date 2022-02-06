RIP Lata Didi: 2-day mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

RIP Lata Didi: 2-day national mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

The singing legend passed away on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind long legacy of melodies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2022, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 11:09 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI Photo

India will observe a two-day national mourning and the national flag will fly at half-mast for the next to days, government officials said on Sunday after the country lost its most melodious voice, Lata Mangeshkar.

The singing legend passed away on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind long legacy of melodies that will resound in the ears of Indians for decades to come.

Also Read | India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passes away 

"Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be kept at Shivaji Park at 2:30 pm today for public darshan and the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral later in the evening," government sources told ANI

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment News
Entertainment
India News
bollywood

What's Brewing

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 