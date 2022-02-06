RIP Lata Didi: 2-day national mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

India will observe a two-day national mourning and the national flag will fly at half-mast for the next to days, government officials said on Sunday after the country lost its most melodious voice, Lata Mangeshkar.

The singing legend passed away on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind long legacy of melodies that will resound in the ears of Indians for decades to come.

"Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be kept at Shivaji Park at 2:30 pm today for public darshan and the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral later in the evening," government sources told ANI.

