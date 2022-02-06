RIP Lata Mangeshkar: The 'Nightingale of India' inspired generations with her golden voice

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised last month after testing positive for Covid-19, passed away on Sunday She was 92. The 'Nightingale of Indian cinema', born to seasoned Marathi theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar in Indore, began her career with the song Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari from the 1942 release Kiti Hasaal but it was dropped from the final cut. She subsequently lent her voice to a song in another Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur and essayed a small role in it.

Initial struggle

Mangeshkar eventually shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with a song from Aap Ki Seva Mein, which hit the screens in 1946. It was, however, the iconic song Aayega Aanewaala from Ashok Kumar's 1949 classic Mahal that proved to be her first major hit. The haunting number was composed by Khemchand Prakash and performed on screen by the 'Evergreen Beauty' Madhubala.

Mangeshkar found a foothold in the industry in the 1950s , collaborating with legendary music directors such as S D Burman, Anil Biswas, Naushad and Shankar–Jaikishan. She recorded songs for films as Deedar, Bari Behen, Amar and Jailor, which attained cult status over the years.

A landmark year

The year 1960 proved to be a memorable one for the Lata as her song Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya from K Asif's magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam emerged as a chartbuster. It was filmed on Madhubala, Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor and highlighted the undying spirit of a 'kanees'. She lent her voice to six other tracks in the blockbuster.

She further consolidated her standing in the industry with iconic songs such as Lag Jaa Gale, Naina Barse Rim Jhim and Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha. Critics felt her flawless diction and melodious added new life to the songs in question, helping them click with music lovers. She frequently collaborated with singers such as Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Mahendra Kapoor. The 'Queen of Melody' shared a chequered relationship with Mohd Mohammed Rafi, with whom she collaborated for songs such as Aa Mere Humjoli Aa and Teri Bindiya Re

Peak years of her career

Mangeshkar remained an inseparable part of Bollywood in the 1970s because of her association with R D Burman and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. She won the National Award for 'Best Female Playback Singer' for the Pacham Da-composed song Beeti Na Bitai from Gulzar'a 1973 release Parichay. She bagged the award again for her songs from the cult movie Kora Kagaz, which hit the screens in 1974.

'Didi' remained a force to reckon with in the 80s as she collaborated with Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Shiv Hari and Bappi Lahiri to delivers a series of hit songs. Her songs from Karz and Ek Duuje Ke Liye in particular became a rage, helping the films attain cult status. She also lent her voice to films such as Ram Avtar, Akhir Kyon? and Mashaal. The romantic track Naino Mein Sapna from Himmatwala, filmed on Sridevi and Jeetendra, clicked with the masses due to vibrant visuals. The K Raghavendra Rao-helmed movie emerged as a blockbuster.

Simply unstoppable

Many thought that the 90s would prove to be a challenging decade for 'Tai' due to the emergence of younger singers. The reality, however, proved to be different as she held her own against the new crop of singers. Mangeshkar won her third National Award for her song Yaara Sili Sili from her production venture Lekin, which was directed by Gulzar. The song Kuch Na Kaho from 1942: A Love Story garnered a fair deal of attention as it marked her final collaboration with 'Pancham Da'. It became popular among cinephiles and proved to be another feather in her cap. Mani Ratnam's Dil Se was another memorable release for her as it saw her collaborate with A R Rahman, who had previously impressed fans with Roja. Her song Jiya Jale, filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta, emerged as a chartbuster as her vocals suited the future 'Pretty Woman'.

She collaborated with Yash Raj Films for films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Darr, which helped her continue her reign. Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye from DDLJ, in particular, became the choice of the younger generation as her voice captured the innocence that is synonymous with 'first love'. Her association with Raamlaxman proved to be another highlight of her career as it helped the legend deliver the cult song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!. The song attained cult status in the North Indian states due to its relatable lyrics.

Timeless thespian

The decade ended on a memorable note for Mangeshkar as she won the Zee Cine Award for 'Lifetime Achievement'. The 2000s started on an equally impressive note for her as she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. The same year she teamed up with Ilaiyaraaja for a song for Lajja. This was, however, not her first collaboration with 'Isaignani' as she had previously lent her voice to his Telugu and Tamil compositions. Her song Wada Na Tod, originally recorded in the 1950's, was used in the English-language movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which hit the screens in 2004.

Always an inspiration

Mangeshkar soon decided to focus on her personal commitments, allowing younger talent to shine in the industry. She, however, impressed music lovers every now and then with her songs from films such as Veer-Zaara and Bewafaa It is, however, the emotional Lukka Chuppi from the Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti, which many consider to be her finest song from this period. Her melodious voice added to the situation depicted in the film, which left the audience teary-eyed. Her album Saadgi, which featured Ghazal-like compositions, received rave reviews.

The Vishal Bhardwaj-composed Theek Nahi Lagta, a song Mangeshkar recorded many years ago, was released last year much to the delight of music lovers.

Her death is an irreplaceable loss for the film industry and marks the end of an era.

