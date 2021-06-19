RIP Milkha Singh: 'Flying Sikh' shared a special bond with Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday paid tribute to legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away at 91 last night because of Covid-19 complications. The multi-talented artiste said that the 'Flying Sikh' will always be 'alive' for him as he was 'more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man'.

Akhtar had a special association with the ace sprinter. He played the icon in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a film based on his life. The movie was helmed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, the director of the cult hit Rang De Basanti, and captured key incidents from his journey. The Rock On star put in extra effort and followed a strict diet to get the required look for the part. Singh's family had praised the 'Far Out one' for his work in the film and said that it would earn critical acclaim.

The man himself supported the project and sold the rights to his life story for a token amount of Re 1. He later said that several people had told him that the actor was his 'ditto copy'.

The biopic, which hit the screens in 2013, emerged as a commercial success and is widely regarded as one of the best outings of Akhtar's career. The cast included Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra and Dev Gill. Akhtar and Singh stayed in touch even after the film's release, which strengthened their bond even more. The legend some time ago praised the Don helmer's look in his upcoming film Toofaan, which features him in the role of a boxer. He had added that the actor had worked really hard to get a good physique.

The flick, which reunites Akhtar with Mehra, is a sports drama that revolves around the protagonist's inspiring professional and personal journey. It stars Mrunal Thakur of Batla House fame as the leading lady. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz and Marathi actor Mohan Agashe. It is slated to premiere digitally on July 16.