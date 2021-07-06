RIP, my Raji: Mandira Bedi remembers her husband Raj Kaushal

RIP, my Raji: Mandira Bedi remembers her husband

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 15:57 ist
Mandira Bedi (R) with her husband Raj Kaushal . Credit: Twitter/@mandybedi

Actor Mandira Bedi has dedicated an emotional post for late husband Raj Kaushal on Twitter.

Kaushal, known for directing movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

Bedi took to Twitter late Monday evening and posted a picture with Kaushal in which the director is seen smiling and pointing towards the camera. 

"Rip my Raji," the actor captioned the picture with the heartbreak emoticon.

Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children — son Vir and daughter Tara.

Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi actor Dino Morea were present.

