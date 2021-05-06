RIP Pandu: An important part of the Tamil film industry

Noted Tamil actor Pandu passed away in Chennai on Thursday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 74. The seasoned performer was born in Komarapalayam on February 19, 1947 and developed an interest in creative arts at a young age. This encouraged him to try his luck in the film industry.

Pandu made his full-fledged acting debut with a key role in the 1981 release Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo, featuring Pratap Pothen in the lead. It was based on a popular novel of the same name and garnered attention because of Ilaiyaraaja's music.

He consolidated his standing in Kollywood with films such as Raththa Dhanam, En Thamizh En Makkal, Panakkaran, Chinna Thambi, and Kavalukku Kettikaran.

Pandu essayed a key role in the 1995 movie Muthu, featuring Rajinikanth in the titular role. The action-packed masala drama was directed by K S Ravikumar and had shades of the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath. It emerged as a big hit at the box office and soon attained cult status. The film was eventually dubbed and released in Japanese, which helped 'Superstar' become an international brand.

Some of his other notable movies from the 90s include Vaanmathi, Andha Naal, Kadhal Kottai, and the Kasthuri Raja-directed Vasuke.

He remained an important part of the Tamil film industry in the 2000s because of his work in films such as Mazhai, Iyer IPS and Villain. He was a part of Vijay's popular film Ghilli, a remake of Mahesh Babu's Okkadu. The film emerged as the highest grosser of 2004, attaining cult status. The Arjunaru Villu and Appadi Podu numbers from the movie became quite popular.

He reunited with 'Thalapathy' for the 2006 hit Pokkiri, directed by Prabhudeva. Pandu was also a part of the 2010 release Singam, which was later remade in multiple languages. It revolved around the journey of a brave cop, played by Suriya, and proved to be a treat for the masses. Pandu made his presence felt in the TV industry with his work in shows such as Uravugal Sangamam, starring Srithika, and Valli.

His death is a big loss to the Tamil film industry.