RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Actor's last rites to be performed with full state honours; PM Modi, film fraternity mourn loss

Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. He was earlier admitted to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. Puneeth began his career as a child artist and won National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. Leaders, industry stalwarts offer condolences.
Liquor banned across Bengaluru over Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
Following the death of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the city police commissioner, Kamal Pant has issued an order banning the sale of liquor across the city with immediate effect till October 31, midnight.
Kindest and simplest person I've met: Sanjay Dutt on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
You were the kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti: Sanjay Dutt
The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected. We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka: Kamal Haasan
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Here are some facts about the Kannada Power Star
Shocking & extremely sad: Anil Kapoor on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: How the superstar met his wife Ashwini
Their love blossomed under the limelight yet remained under wraps. Scion of Sandalwood’s first family, he was a superstar-in-waiting. She, a feisty and effervescent youngster, was not really daunted by his status.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar would be done with state honours
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi
In Pics| Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday, was one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry. He entered the show business as an infant and kept entertaining the audience with his versatile acting. He is one of the stars who never shied away from experimenting. Apart from acting, Puneeth donned the hats of singer, producer and TV presenter, excelling in all roles. Here is a look at some of his finest films.
IPL team RCB condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
Gone too soon! Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most loved actors in the cinema industry, Puneeth Rajkumar. Condolences to Puneeth’s family, friends and countless fans: RCB
'I was to meet Puneeth Rajkumar today', says devastated Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.
Cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor: PM Modi
Tried massaging his heart for nearly three hours, says Puneeth's doctor
“For nearly three hours, we tried massaging his heart. Since he suffered a massive heart attack, we could not revive him. There was no response to cardiac resuscitation,” said Dr Ranganath Nayak, HOD, Cardiology, Vikram Hospital (a unit of Manipal Hospital) while addressing the media outside Vikram Hospital.
Shocked & shaken beyond belief: Suniel Shetty on Puneeth's death
Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans: Ajay Devgn
Karnataka Governor calls Puneeth's demise 'an unbearable loss to the state'
It is sad to hear about the demise of Shri Puneeth Raj Kumar, the superstar of Kannada cinema. It is an unbearable loss to his family, Kannada cinema & the state. My condolences to his family members. I pray God to give enough strength to his family. May his souls rest in peace: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
'Grateful for your contribution to Indian cinema': Amazon Prime Video tweets after Puneeth's death
Personal loss to me: M K Stalin on Puneeth's demise
Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of power star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me: M K Stalin
Tejasvi Surya shares a memory of Puneeth Rajkumar, says 'he was Karnataka's beloved boy next door'
One of the leading actors in Kannada cinema: Pinarayi Vijayan
"It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Rajkumar's son, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajakumar. I pray that his friends, fans and family will have the strength to grieve", Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweets.
'Gone too soon': Rana Daggubati shares photo of Puneeth Rajkumar
Sharing a photo of Puneeth Rajkumar, Rana Daggubati tweeted, "Gone too soon, brother!! Extremely shocked and saddened."
HD Devegowda arrives at Puneeth Rajkumar's residence
Karnataka CM mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumaris no longer with us.
A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss: Bommai
Puneeth’s mortal remains arrive at his house in Sadashiva Nagar
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu 'saddened' by Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones: Mahesh Babu
Jr NTR is 'heartbroken' by Puneeth's untimely demise
Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon: Jr NTR
Shocking and heart breaking: Mammootty on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: A powerhouse performer who became an inseparable part of Kannada Cinema
The 'Powerstar' scored inarguably the biggest hit of his career when he collaborated with director Santosh Ananddram for the actionerRaajakumar, a subtle ode to his father's evergreen classicKasturi Nivasa. The film, which hit the screens in 2017, catered to a family audience and had pretty much everything--right for songs to romance-- that one would expect from a commercial entertainer.
Puneeth had a long promising career ahead: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Condolences on the passing away of Puneeth Rajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and his followers: Sitharaman
Filmmaking duo Raj and DK took to Twitter to pay tributes to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar
CM Basavaraj Bommai, speaking to the media appeals for peace among his fans. The actor's body will be kept for public viewing in Kanteerava Stadium for an entire day tomorrow, he says, amidst loud chants from his fans.
Actor Siddharth expressed grief over Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise
Boney Kapoor mourns the loss of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar
Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family: Bone Kapoor
Actor R Madhavan remembers Puneeth as the 'kindest' and 'nicest' soul
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwath Narayan confirms & condoles the demise of Puneeth
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirms & condoles the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (in pic) "He had accomplished immensely from an early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been the backbone of constructive programs, is no more." reads his statement
Puneeth Rajkumar’s body to be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing
Puneeth Rajkumar’s body to be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing. Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath, police commissioner Kamal Pant, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta overseeing preparations
Great loss to Karnataka: Siddaramaiah tweets after Puneeth's demise
Gone too soon: Anil Kumble offers condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar's family
Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human beings I’ve met. So vibrant and humble. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans, tweets Anil Kumble
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar condoles death of 'Kannadigar's beloved father'