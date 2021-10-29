RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Actor's mortal remains to be kept at Kantheerava Stadium for people to pay respects

Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. He was earlier admitted to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. A popular television presenter, Puneet, who began his career as a child artist, was also among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. Stay tuned for more updates
Actor Siddharth expressed grief over Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise
Boney Kapoor mourns the loss of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar
Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family: Bone Kapoor
Actor R Madhavan remembers Puneeth as the 'kindest' and 'nicest' soul
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwath Narayan confirms & condoles the demise of Puneeth
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirms & condoles the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (in pic) "He had accomplished immensely from an early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been the backbone of constructive programs, is no more." reads his statement
Puneeth Rajkumar’s body to be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing
Puneeth Rajkumar’s body to be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing. Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath, police commissioner Kamal Pant, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta overseeing preparations
Great loss to Karnataka: Siddaramaiah tweets after Puneeth's demise
Gone too soon: Anil Kumble offers condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar's family
Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human beings I’ve met. So vibrant and humble. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans, tweets Anil Kumble
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar condoles death of 'Kannadigar's beloved father'
Cunningham Road outside Vikram Hospital is choc-a-bloc with hundreds of fans, police personnel and vehicles. Heavy barricading of the hospital's single entry point can be seen.