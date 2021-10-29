RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Karnataka CM Bommai says Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be closed for the public

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites will be held at the Kanteerava Studios tomorrow. On Saturday, dignitaries including CM Bommai, Prabhu Deva and Governor Gehlot paid their respects to the Sandalwood star. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as “Appu”, "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died in a hospital following a massive heart attack. Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites on Sunday will be closed for the public. "Due to space constraints at Kanteerava Studio, it will be open only to his family members and some VIPs," he said.
Puneeth's body will leave from Kanteerava Stadium "as early as possible" on Sunday morning, Bommai said. "The family has to perform rituals. So, they have decided that the body should be taken to the Kanteerava Studio as early as possible."
Posters in streets, chants of 'Appu' in air as Mysuru, Bengaluru mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's death
From major streets in the capital city of Bengaluru to markets facing the iconic Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, countless admirers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar have put up large posters of him with garlands at many places as they mourn his sudden demise.
The actor and celebrity television host, fondly knows as 'Appu' and 'Yuvarathnaa' after his eponymous films, died at 46 at a hospital in Bengaluru Friday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish.
By late evening on Friday, several big posters bearing his images were put up across various cities in Karnataka, predominantly in Bengaluru and Mysuru. (PTI)
From Puneeth to Sidharth: Untimely deaths leave family and fans stunned
Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise at the age of 46 following a heart attack is the latest this year in a series of sudden deaths of people in their prime, leaving behind stunned families and many questions, often unanswered, of exactly why and how.
Shocking those who knew him and his cinema, and even those that didn’t, Puneeth, a known fitness enthusiast, was rushed to a Bangalore hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout on Friday, doctors treating him said. The hospital added that he was non-responsive when he was taken and advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation.
On September 2, actor and model Sidharth Shukla, who became a household name with the TV serial "Balika Vadhu" before his stint on reality show “Bigg Boss” that saw his popularity go through the roof, suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 40. He was at the cusp of stardom with a few Bollywood films behind him. (PTI)
Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites on Oct 31
As thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the Kanteerava stadium here on Saturday to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the last rites of the actor will be performed on October 31. The late actor's family and the government had earlier planned to perform the last rites this evening, once his daughter, who is in the US, reaches the city.
"Puneeth's daughter has reached Delhi and is travelling to Bengaluru and may reach the city by about 6 pm. Secondly, there is lot of crowd here (Kanteerava Stadium) and many people wish to see him for one last time, also after 6pm when it will be dark it will be difficult to perform last rites there (Kanteerava studio)," Bommai said. (PTI)
Like father, like son: Puneeth Rajkumar donates eyes
Since 1994, Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank in Rajajinagar has collected 14,901 eyes. On Friday, sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar became the third member of his family to donate his eyes after his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma.
Amitabh Bachchan on Puneeth Rajkumar' death: Shocking, can't put grief in words
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid a tribute to Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, saying that his sudden death following a heart attack was shocking.
Puneeth, the 46-year-old powerstar known for films such as “Appu”, "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died in a hospital in Bengaluru following a massive heart attack.
He was the son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar and Parvathamma.
Bachchan took to his blog post late Friday evening and wrote he was saddened by two deaths of close ones -- Puneeth and that of a family friend. (PTI)
Thousands pay tributes to late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru
Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the city's Kanteerava stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, whose last rites is likely to be performed by this evening.
Considered as the Kannada cinema’s reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Rajkumar, the family has donated Puneeth's eyes. Mortal remains of the actor, wrapped in the national tri-colour, have been kept at the Kanteerava Stadium, to enable fans and well-wishers to pay homage all day on Saturday. (PTI)
Traffic from Mahalakshmi Layout towards Kanteerava Studio diverted through Krishnananda Nagar junction
All vehicles approaching Kanteerava Studio being diverted
Last rites to be performed tomorrow, says CM Bommai; timing to be decided in the evening
Prabhu Deva pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar
Mysuru mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's death: Posters put up in streets, youths chant 'Appu'
From major streets in the main city to markets facing the iconic Chamundeshwari Temple atop a hill, admirers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar have put up large posters of him with garlands at many places in Mysuru to mourn his death.
The actor and celebrity television host, fondly known as 'Appu' and 'Yuvarathnaa' after his eponymous films, died at 46 at a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish. (PTI)
Karnataka Guv Gehlot, CM Bommai pay respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium (ANI)
Here is a rough representation of the route likely to be taken for Puneeth Rajkumar's journey to Kanteerava Studios
Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today evening; final journey to start at 3:00 pm
Chamarajnagar traders observe bandh in honour of Power Star Puneeth
Puneeth's last rites may be done today itself: Bengaluru Commissioner Kamal Pant
Bengaluru Traffic Police issues alert: Parking for all coming to Kanteerava Stadium arranged at St Joseph's College playground, YMCA Ground
An otherwise buzzing Church Street maintained an eerie silence on Friday evening following the death of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar
Irony of fate: Puneeth Rajkumar was a role model for fitness enthusiasts
Puneeth Rajkumar, who died at 46 on Friday, was a dynamo of energy and one of south India’s most bankable stars.It is tragic and ironic that he was gymming when he suffered a heart attack —- he was a role model for fitness buffs, and his workouts were legendary. In many hits, such as 'Appu' (2002), 'Vamshi' (2008), and 'Jackie' (2010), he deployed his athletic skills to full advantage. He took pride in doing his own stunts, and had trained in martial arts like Kalaripayattu to be able to do realistic action. Clearly, action was his first love, and he danced well, too.
'Power Star' Puneeth championed the Rajkumar legacy
After the demise of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar on April 12, 2006, his fans continued to see the legendary actor in his son Puneeth Rajkumar.
Deeply saddened: K L Rahul on Puneeth's demise
Puneeth's demise a huge loss Indian cinema and humanity
Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Hundreds gather outside Vikram Hospital
Hundreds of Puneeth fans gathered outside the hospital after his sudden death from a heart attack at just 46.
Kodavas remember ‘Appu’
Admirers of Puneeth Rajkumar remembered their association with the demised actor, as the news of his passing came in.
Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies of cardiac arrest
A 30-year-old fan of actor Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest after learning about the death of the actor on Friday.
Puneeth said no to politics, did not charge money for social campaigns
Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar was a sought-after celebrity for the government to promote various social causes. However, the actor consciously resisted attempts to get himinto politics.
Puneeth's last rites to be performed at Kanteerava Studio on land belonging to the Dr Rajkumar Foundation
Prithviraj Sukumaran expresses grief over Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow!:Prithviraj Sukumaran
Karnataka orders Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed with police honours.
Hope you're smiling like you always do: Rashmika Mandanna
Heartbroken. Completely lost. Rest in peace Puneeth Rajkumar sir. Where ever you are- I hope you are smiling like how you always do. See you on the other side: Rashmikar Mandanna
Samantha Akkineki posts heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar
Utterly shocking and sad: Ranvir Shorey on Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar: 5 movies that prove he was a terrific performer
Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday hours after beinghospitalised due to chest pain. The 'Powerstar', who began his career as a child artist, enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and captivating performances. Here is a look at five of his most popular films
Liquor banned across Bengaluru over Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
Following the death of Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the city police commissioner, Kamal Pant has issued an order banning the sale of liquor across the city with immediate effect till October 31, midnight.
Kindest and simplest person I've met: Sanjay Dutt on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
You were the kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti: Sanjay Dutt
The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected. We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka: Kamal Haasan
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Here are some facts about the Kannada Power Star
Shocking & extremely sad: Anil Kapoor on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: How the superstar met his wife Ashwini
Their love blossomed under the limelight yet remained under wraps. Scion of Sandalwood’s first family, he was a superstar-in-waiting. She, a feisty and effervescent youngster, was not really daunted by his status.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar would be done with state honours
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi
In Pics| Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday, was one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry. He entered the show business as an infant and kept entertaining the audience with his versatile acting. He is one of the stars who never shied away from experimenting. Apart from acting, Puneeth donned the hats of singer, producer and TV presenter, excelling in all roles. Here is a look at some of his finest films.
IPL team RCB condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
Gone too soon! Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most loved actors in the cinema industry, Puneeth Rajkumar. Condolences to Puneeth’s family, friends and countless fans: RCB
'I was to meet Puneeth Rajkumar today', says devastated Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.
Cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor: PM Modi
Tried massaging his heart for nearly three hours, says Puneeth's doctor
“For nearly three hours, we tried massaging his heart. Since he suffered a massive heart attack, we could not revive him. There was no response to cardiac resuscitation,” said Dr Ranganath Nayak, HOD, Cardiology, Vikram Hospital (a unit of Manipal Hospital) while addressing the media outside Vikram Hospital.
Shocked & shaken beyond belief: Suniel Shetty on Puneeth's death
Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans: Ajay Devgn
Karnataka Governor calls Puneeth's demise 'an unbearable loss to the state'
It is sad to hear about the demise of Shri Puneeth Raj Kumar, the superstar of Kannada cinema. It is an unbearable loss to his family, Kannada cinema & the state. My condolences to his family members. I pray God to give enough strength to his family. May his souls rest in peace: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
'Grateful for your contribution to Indian cinema': Amazon Prime Video tweets after Puneeth's death
Personal loss to me: M K Stalin on Puneeth's demise
Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of power star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me: M K Stalin
Tejasvi Surya shares a memory of Puneeth Rajkumar, says 'he was Karnataka's beloved boy next door'
One of the leading actors in Kannada cinema: Pinarayi Vijayan
"It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Rajkumar's son, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajakumar. I pray that his friends, fans and family will have the strength to grieve", Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweets.
'Gone too soon': Rana Daggubati shares photo of Puneeth Rajkumar
Sharing a photo of Puneeth Rajkumar, Rana Daggubati tweeted, "Gone too soon, brother!! Extremely shocked and saddened."
HD Devegowda arrives at Puneeth Rajkumar's residence
Karnataka CM mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumaris no longer with us.
A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss: Bommai
Puneeth’s mortal remains arrive at his house in Sadashiva Nagar
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu 'saddened' by Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones: Mahesh Babu
Jr NTR is 'heartbroken' by Puneeth's untimely demise
Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon: Jr NTR
Shocking and heart breaking: Mammootty on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: A powerhouse performer who became an inseparable part of Kannada Cinema
The 'Powerstar' scored inarguably the biggest hit of his career when he collaborated with director Santosh Ananddram for the actionerRaajakumar, a subtle ode to his father's evergreen classicKasturi Nivasa. The film, which hit the screens in 2017, catered to a family audience and had pretty much everything--right for songs to romance-- that one would expect from a commercial entertainer.
Puneeth had a long promising career ahead: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Condolences on the passing away of Puneeth Rajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and his followers: Sitharaman
Filmmaking duo Raj and DK took to Twitter to pay tributes to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar
CM Basavaraj Bommai, speaking to the media appeals for peace among his fans. The actor's body will be kept for public viewing in Kanteerava Stadium for an entire day tomorrow, he says, amidst loud chants from his fans.
Actor Siddharth expressed grief over Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise
Boney Kapoor mourns the loss of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar
Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family: Bone Kapoor
Actor R Madhavan remembers Puneeth as the 'kindest' and 'nicest' soul
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwath Narayan confirms & condoles the demise of Puneeth
Karnataka Min Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirms & condoles the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (in pic) "He had accomplished immensely from an early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been the backbone of constructive programs, is no more." reads his statement
Puneeth Rajkumar’s body to be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing
Puneeth Rajkumar’s body to be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing. Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath, police commissioner Kamal Pant, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta overseeing preparations
Great loss to Karnataka: Siddaramaiah tweets after Puneeth's demise
Gone too soon: Anil Kumble offers condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar's family
Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human beings I’ve met. So vibrant and humble. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans, tweets Anil Kumble
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar condoles death of 'Kannadigar's beloved father'