RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Karnataka orders actor's last rites to be performed with police honours

Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. He was earlier admitted to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. The son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. Puneeth began his career as a child artist and won National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry. Leaders, industry stalwarts offer condolences.