RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Last rites to be performed today evening at Kanteerava Studios

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites will be held at the Kanteerava Studios today evening. Puneeth's jopurney from the Kanteerava Stadium, where his mortal remains presently are, will begin at 3 pm. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as “Appu”, "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died here in a hospital following a massive heart attack. Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after.