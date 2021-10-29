RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: 'Personal loss' says CM Bommai mourning Power Star's demise

Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru with full state honours on Sunday morning. Dignitaries including the Kannada film fraternity, CM Bommai and D K Shivakumar were present for the actor's farewell. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as “Appu”, "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died in a hospital following a massive heart attack. Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after.