RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Traffic diverted as fans head to Kanteerava Stadium to pay respects to 'Appu'

'A prolific and talented actor' and 'gone too soon' is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, politicians across party lines and celebrities reacted to the sudden death of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar following a heart attack on Friday. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as “Appu”, "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died here in a hospital following a massive heart attack. Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain following a two-hour workout in the gym, doctors treating him said. He died shortly after.