RIP Rishi Kapoor: 7 iconic movies that prove ‘Chintuji’ is irreplaceable

Ace actor Rishi Kapoor, one of the most popular and respected names in Hindi cinema, passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer and this left countless movie buffs in a state of shock. A lively individual and an artiste par excellence, he enthralled generations with his effortless performances. Here is a look at seven popular films that made ‘Chintuji’ the choice of the aam janta.

Bobby

Directed by ace filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Bobby marked Rishi’s debut as a leading man and emerged as a runaway hit. The film featured him in the role of an adorable lover boy and clicked with movie buffs due to its impressive presentation and catchy songs. The then young hero’s crackling chemistry with Dimple Kapadia too added a new dimension to Bobby.

Amar Akbar Anthony

A multi-starrer in the truest sense, Amar Akbar Anthony is considered to be one of the finest commercial movies of the 1970s. The film, helmed by Manmohan Desai, boasted of a solid storyline that was entertaining and meaningful at the same time. Playing the role of ‘Akbar’, Rishi delivered a spirited performance and held his own against Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna.

Karz

A gripping resurrection drama, Karz featured Rishi in the role of an ace singer and revolved around what happens when the protagonist learns about his ‘past life’. A commercial success, the film clicked with movie buffs due to the gripping scenes between ‘Monty’ and Simi Garewal. It also boasted of popular songs like Dard-e-Dil and Ek Hasina Thi and this helped it become a cult film.

Prem Rog

Featuring yet another terrific performance from the outspoken Kapoor, Prem Rog revolves around the events that take place when a man falls for a widow. The film ruffled a few feathers due to its bold theme and received rave reviews from cinephiles.

Henna

Directed by Raj Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, Henna is regarded as an instant classic. The film, featuring Rishi in the role of a soon-to-be engaged man who accidentally enters the Pakistan side of Kashmir, emerged as a smash hit and clicked with the masses and classes alike. The movie was selected as India’s entry to the Oscars but did not make the cut. The cast included Ashvini Bhave and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

Damini

While many may argue Damini was a Meenakshi Sheshadhri show, the fact remains that Rishi’s effective portrayal of a caring yet meek husband was a major highlight of the well-received movie. Considered to be one of the finest movies of the early 1990s, the movie was later remade in Tamil as Priyanka with Revathi in the titular role.

Mulk

A hard-hitting courtroom drama, Mulk saw Rishi flooring one and all with his fiery portrayal of a Muslim man who fights to protect his family after his son is accused of being a terrorist. A sleeper hit, the Anubhav Sinha-helmed movie hit the right notes with its powerful dialogues and biting theme.