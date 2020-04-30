RIP Rishi Kapoor | Chintu called a spade a spade

Often bluntly and sometimes laced with humour, Rishi Kapoor knew the art of putting forward his views. Chintu Kapoor, as he was popularly known, was very active on Twitter.

In three of his last tweets, he spoke on the COVID-19 situation, liquor, emergency and attacks on doctors.

His last tweet was on April 2, when he asked people not to attack police personnel and medical professionals.

"Please don’t resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this coronavirus war together," he said.

Before that, on March 28, he spoke about liquor being sold in black market and whether wine shops can be opened.

"Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai," he tweeted and suggested that state governments desperately need the money from the excise. " Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts," he tweeted.

On March 26, he said that it was an emergency situation.

"Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in," he tweeted.



