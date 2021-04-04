RIP Shashikala: A talented performer who became an important part of Hindi cinema

Veteran actor Shashikala, an integral part of the Hindi film industry, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. She was born into a Marathi family in 1932 and took a keen interest in music right from a young age. She began her career with a small role in the 1945 release Zeenat, a melodrama directed by Shaukat Hussain Rizvi.

The actor subsequently appeared in films such as Jugnu, Bombay and Arzoo and continued her journey in the film world. The 1955 release Daku proved to be an important movie in her career as it had a stellar cast headlined by a young Shammi Kapoor. She essayed a key role in ace filmmaker Bimal Roy's evergreen classic Sujata, which featured Sunil Dutt in the lead. The film garnered a fair deal of attention with its hard-hitting storyline and soon attained cult status.



It was, however, the Meena Kumari-starrer Aarti that proved to be a gamechanger for Shashikala as the actor critics with her work and bagged the Filmfare Award for 'Best Supporting Actress'. She subsequently stayed in the limelight with films like Gumrah, Mera Qasoor Kya Hai and Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke. Many expected the 1964 release Jahan Ara to establish her as a force to be reckoned with but that did not happen as the film under-performed at the box office.

Shashikala experimented with her image and essayed a negative role in the K Shankar-helmed Chhote Sarkar, which released in theatres in 1974. She remained active in the years to follow, essaying pivotal roles in films like Rocky, Biwi O Biwi and Sunny Deol's Arjun. The powerhouse performer impressed fans with her work in Salman Khan's well-received film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which featured Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady. Shashikala was also seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.



Shashikala also acted in a few TV serials with Son Pari, which featured her in the role of protagonist's grandmother, being the most notable of the lot. It became popular among kids due to its fantasy elements.



Shashikala was honoured with the the Padma Shri in 2007. Her death marks the end of an era.