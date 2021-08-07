Rishab Shetty's magnum opus titled 'Kantara'



Rishab Shetty



Rishab Shetty’s next directorial will be ‘Kantara’, produced by Hombale Films of ‘KGF’ fame. The makers announced the project with a stunning poster of the film. Rishab will also play the lead in the film.

“The story deals with the man versus nature conflict. I got this idea during the second-wave-induced lockdown. I was bought up in a Western Ghat forest region. So since my childhood, I was very close to nature and it’s beauty,” Rishab tells Showtime.

This is Hombale Films’ 11th production. Apart from ‘Kantara’, they have announced Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Dvitva’ and Raksthit Shetty’s ‘Richard Anthony’ in the last five months. Hombale Films’ second installment of ‘KGF’ is one of the most-awaited films of the year.

Hombale Films’ executive producer Karthik Gowda had shown interest in collaborating with me after my third directorial ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale’ became a blockbuster. So talks were on for the last two to three years. When I came up with this concept, I decided to pitch it to them,” Rishab says.

The film will go on floors from August 27, meaning Rishab’s earlier planned project ‘Rudraprayag’ will be stalled for now. “I plan to resume ‘Rudraprayag’ next year. It involves lot of senior actors, including Anant Nag sir. So until they are all fully vaccinated, I don’t want to take the risk,” he says.

As an actor, Rishab’s upcoming releases are Raj B Shetty’s ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ and ‘Harikathe Alla Girikathe’. Rishab will also be seen in the sequel of the hit comedy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’, directed by Jayathirtha.