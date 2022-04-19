Sidharth Malhotra to star in Rohit Shetty's new project

Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital, Sidharth Malhotra to headline new project

It will be reportedly directed by Sushwanth Prakash

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 19 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 20:24 ist
Sidharth Malhotra (L) and director Rohit Shetty. Credit: AFP File Photos

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in a new project by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, which will expand the director's cop universe to the digital space, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday.

While there is no official confirmation, the project is said to be a series with Shetty serving as its showrunner.

It will be reportedly directed by Sushwanth Prakash.

"Watch out for a thrilling ride coming your way tomorrow," the Instagram account of Prime Video posted with a picture of the "Shershaah" star dressed as a cop.

Malhotra also posted the still and wrote, "Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital tomorrow".

Shetty's cop universe includes films like the "Singham" franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi", which featured Akshay Kumar.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sidharth Malhotra
Entertainment News
OTT
Rohit Shetty

Related videos

What's Brewing

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction

Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction

 