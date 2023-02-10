Roopa Rao's next explores complicated human emotions

Roopa Rao's Gantumoote (2019) was praised for being a rare coming-of-age Kannada film that valued female perspective. The director, known for her closer-to-life portrayal of characters, is back with a Mini-Feature film Asmin. Asmin stars Teju Belawadi, who delivered an affecting performance in Gantumoote and Shweta Gupta, the actor who gave a relatable performance in Roopa's tender, realistic same-sex romantic drama The Other Love Story (web series).

"The story of Asmin has bothered me in ways I can’t explain. Hope this film helps someone out there to feel less lonely. That’s the main intent and motive of making it," says Roopa. Asmin is an experiential film which follows an astute girl Manu (Teju) and her connection with her therapist Neelima (Shweta).

During the Covid-19 induced lockdown, confinement of walls forces Neelima to face existential crisis while Manu, who has a history of mental illness, is pushed to face her innermost demons. Do they succumb to their demons or do they find something else together?

"Cinema for me is about exploring complicated human emotions in stories that are set in a simple, relatable world. Women emotions, women connections, women relationships are something that are not much explored in Indian cinema. That's why, I have always felt

foreign in my own home land," says the filmmaker.

Asmin attempts to show how despite the digital dependence to stay connected, people desperately seek human connection. "This story originated from such a space in my mind. I wondered about how two women can affect and impact each other in a relationship that can’t be defined in available relationship terminologies," explains Roopa.

Talking about placing the film in the pandemic period, she says, "It is to portray metaphorically how the confinement and distance from other humans impact our psyche. How it pushes us to question ourselves, our immediate family, our priorities. Pandemic or Non Pandemic, are we all not getting to isolation of digital separation? How would that impact those who already have a history of mental illness? That is where ‘Asmin’ came from.

Asmin wins big at French festival

‘Asmin’ grabbed many awards at the Indo French International Festival. In the Best Indian Short Film Category, it won an honourable mention while in the Best Film on Women category, it emerged the winner.

Roopa Rao triumphed in the Best Women Director section and clinched a special jury award in the Best Director competition. Teju Belawadi bagged the best actress award.