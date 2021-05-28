Rosie Perez to star in Apple series 'Now and Then'

Apple TV Plus has announced a star-studded cast for its upcoming bilingual thriller series Now and Then.

To be shot in English and Spanish, the series comes from creators Ramon Campos, Teresa Fernandez-Valdes and Gema R Neira, the team behind the Spanish series Velvet, Cable Girls and Gran Hotel, reported Deadline.

Birds of Prey actor Rosie Perez, Roma actor Marina de Tavira and Jose Maria Yazpik, best known for Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, will feature in the series.

Also part of the show are actors Maribel Verdu of Y tu mama tambien fame and Soledad Villamil, the star of Oscar-winning movie The Secret in their Eyes.

Manolo Cardona and Zeljko Ivanek round out the cast.

Set in Miami, Now and Then explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead.

Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Campos and Fernández-Valdes will serve as showrunners.

The series will be produced by Bambu Producciones for Apple TV Plus.