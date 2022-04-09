'RRR' box office update: S S Rajamouli's film beats 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to become third highest-grossing Indian movie

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest movie RRR, which hit the screens on March 25, has collected Rs 969.24 crore at the worldwide box office to emerge as the third highest-grossing film of all time. It beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 969.06 crore) to secure the position. The film grossed a stunning Rs 223 crore on its first day, beating Baahubali 2 to emerge as the best in Indian cinema. It witnessed strong growth over the weekend due to the positive word of mouth and Jakanna's fan following. Many international outlets lauded the film, which further worked in its favour.

While RRR has proved to be a major commercial success, it may not be able to beat the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2, which raked in 1,810 crore worldwide, as the Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2 is set to hit the screens on April 14. Dangal, which featured Aamir Khan in the lead, is either way set to remain the highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide.

RRR is a period drama that revolves around what happens when Jr NTR's Bheem and Ram Charan's Ram unite to take down a common enemy. These characters are modeled on the tribal leader Komaran Bheem and the revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Devgn plays Charan's father in what is the first Telugu flick of his career. The cast includes Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson.

With RRR in rampage mode, Rajamouli is set to begin work on his movie with Mahesh Babu. The biggie, touted to be an adventure saga, will be the first pan-India movie of Prince's career. The buzz is that it will have top-notch production values, which may be at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. There have been talks of Rajamouli teaming up with Allu Arjun for a movie.