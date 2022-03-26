'RRR' day 1 box office collection: S S Rajamouli's film opens to a sensational response

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest movie RRR hit the screens on March 25, giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice. The biggie, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs prior to its release as it comes nearly five years after the director's previous movie Baahubali 2, which created history at the box office. So, did this help the period drama put up impressive numbers on day 1? Here is the full report.

Sensational start in Telugu

RRR opened to a phenomenal response in the Telugu states, receiving strong support from 'Mega' fans and the Nandamuri Army alike. The day 1 share is expected to be around Rs 60 crore, according to initial estimates. The film will beat Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 43 crore on its first day if this is indeed the case.

Good response in Hindi

RRR did good business in the Hindi belt, recording stellar occupancy, especially after 1 pm. The opening day net collection is likely to be between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore, as per initial trends. It has outperformed action-packed biggies like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim, which hit the screens last year.

Pan-India sensation

The flick opened well in Kerala even though it may not be able to outperform Baahubali 2 in this market. RRR is likely to post good numbers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well, going by the advance bookings in these territories

What is it about?

RRR revolves around the bond between Tarak's Bheem and Charan's Ramaraju and highlights what happens when they unite to eliminate a common enemy-- the British Empire. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris.

The road ahead

The biggie has received positive reviews with critics praising the performances and screenplay. The word of mouth is overwhelmingly favourable, which should help it wreak havoc at the box office over the weekend.

