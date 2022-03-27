'RRR' day 2 box office collection: S S Rajamouli's movie reigns supreme

Ace director S S Rajamouli's latest movie RRR collected a stunning Rs 130 crore (net) at the Indian box office on day 1, beating Baahubali 2 with relative ease. It continued its dream run on day 2, proving that brand 'Jakkanna' is unstoppable. Here is the detailed report.

Day 2 collection

The film played to packed houses in most markets as it is the only major Indian movie to release in theatres this week. It collected nearly Rs 91 crore on its first Saturday, according to initial estimates. The movie's two-day collection stands at roughly Rs 220 crore.

Deep dive

RRR witnessed phenomenal growth in the Hindi belt, raking in nearly Rs 24 crore on the second day as per initial trends. The day 2 figure is roughly 20 percent higher than what it netted on Friday. It stayed equally strong in the Telugu states, collecting a record Rs 15 crore (share) in the Nizam region alone on its second day. It picked well quite well in Kerala where the advance booking was initially quite average. The 'pride of Indian cinema' put up strong numbers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well.

Decoding the magic

RRR garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its releaee as it is Rajamouli's first release since Baahubali 2, which premiered in theatres in 2017. It became the talk of the town in the Telugu states as it features top stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads. Ajay Devgn's association with the biggie helped it get wide patronage in the Hindi market.

What's it about?

RRR is a period drama that revolves around RTarak's Bheem and Ram Charan's Ram, two people from different backgrounds who unite to hunt down a common enemy. It is a big screen extravaganza that lends itself to a theatrical experience. The film has an impressive cast that includes Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani.

The way ahead..

The movie has received phenomenal reviews with most critics praising the top-notch production values and effective performances. The word of mouth is overwhelmingly positive, which should help it put up impressive numbers today. RRR is, in fact, set to remain the top choice of the audience this week as the Hollywood movie King Richard doesn't really cater to the mass audience. It might, however, face competition from the John Abraham's Attack if it lives up to expectations.