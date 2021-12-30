'RRR' is S S Rajamouli's gift for me: Samuthirakani

Noted actor Samuthirakani, who will be seen alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), says that the film is director S S Rajamouli's gift for him. Speaking to DH, the National Award winner added that he enjoyed working with the Baahubali helmer as he is a terrific 'controller'.

The Visaranai actor revealed that Tarak is an absolute livewire on the sets while 'extraordinary human' Charan prefers being silent.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What made you take up RRR?

I have known Rajamouli for a long time. He called me one day and offered me a part in RRR, I told him that I did not need a narration but he still gave me one. This is Rajamouli's gift for me.

Tell us about your role in the film?

I have good space in the movie and will be seen on screen for about 20-25 minutes. I am at the centre of both heroes.

How was the experience of working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan?

Charan is an extraordinary human being. He is a bit silent and reserved on the set, Tarak, on the other hand, has fantastic energy levels.

How is Rajamouli as a director?

I enjoy being on the sets when he directs as it is a pleasure to see him do so. He is an extraordinary director and a terrific controller. The second he says 'thammudu' everyone listens to him.

You are a director yourself.

I have so far only directed myself on the sets. On another director's set, I am hardly that.

Any differences between Tamil and Telugu cinema?

I do not see much of a difference between the two industries. I am learning Telugu and will do more films in the industry

Any plans to work in a straight Hindi movie?

There are a couple of options (offers) but I am not ready for it yet. I will first learn Hindi properly

How do you deal with professional setbacks?

I have had quite a journey and seen failure as well as super-hits. Now, I don't react to success or failure in any manner whatsoever

Which has been your toughest project yet?

I am yet to face the toughest project of my career. That said, the climax of Visarani was quite challenging.