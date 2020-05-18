‘RRR’: Jr NTR’s first look will not be released on his birthday

A few websites had recently reported that the makers of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) were planning to release Jr NTR’s first look on his birthday (May 20) and this created a buzz among fans. The team has now, reacted to the speculation and said that it will not be able to give the ‘N army’ a treat on the special day as the video is not ready. The makers added that things got delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown and assured the fans that they will release it only when the time is right.

Those associated with RRR had released a short teaser, featuring Ram Charan as Allluri Seetharamaraju, on the mass hero’s birthday. It had an instant impact due to its energetic presentation and Tarak’s voice over. Many expected, Jr NTR’s introduction video to be even more powerful, which makes the delay a bit disappointing.

RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is a period drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters. It is likely to feature several mass moments and have patriotic undertones. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame. Some time ago, it was rumoured that Shriya Saran would be playing a key role in the biggie but this has not been confirmed yet.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 as a Sankranti release but this might not happen due to the coronavirus crisis.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he was last seen in Aravinda Sameta that did well at the box office. He will be beginning work on NTR 30, directed by Trivikram Srivas, after wrapping up RRR. One is likely to get more information about the flick in the coming days.