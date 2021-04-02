'RRR' motion poster: Ajay Devgn's new avatar is mind-blowing

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter on Friday to share the latest motion poster of his upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), giving fans a reason to rejoice. The video features Ajay Devgn in a new avatar and suggests that the Bollywood star will be playing the role of a valiant mass leader in the biggie. The Raju Chacha actor's regal body language and swag are hard to miss.



RRR is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the fictional adventures of the legendary freedom fighters Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Devgn plays their mentor and is likely to have a few powerful scenes with the young stars. RRR features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. The cast includes Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson.

The film is touted to be bigger than the iconic Baahubali saga and may prove to be a gamechanger for Indian cinema. Contrary to perception, it will not revolve around the freedom struggle or have patriotic undertones. The film's plot is expected to be a commercial affair, focusing on the friendship between the protagonists. RRR is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13.

Devgn, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the Om Raut-directed biggie Tanhaji, which emerged as a big hit at the box office.

He is awaiting the release of his latest production venture The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. It is based on the life of the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta and will release on an OTT platform on April 8. The film comes months after the web series Scam '92, which was based on the same subject.

Devgn also has Bhuj and the sports drama Maidaan, based on the life of the late football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, in his kitty