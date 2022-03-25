'RRR' movie review: Jr NTR delivers career-best performance in S S Rajamouli's masterpiece

Cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

Director: S S Rajamouli

Rating: 4/5

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli redefined the tenets of Indian cinema with the 2017 release Baahubali 2, which created history at the box office while offering fans a bonafide big screen experience. With his latest movie, RRR, the ace storyteller has once again delivered a masterpiece that caters to the mass audience.

The period drama revolves around Jr NTR's charater Bheem, a tribal warrior, who makes life hell for the British Empire to such an extent that they rope in a deadly 'desi' police officer named Ram, played by Ram Charan, to hunt down the braveheart. It starts out as a gripping story about the clash between two unstoppable forces, a theme Rajamouli previously explored in Baahubali, but soon transforms into a rousing tale about friendship and the fight against oppression.

Rajamouli focused on the challenges faced by a young girl in his 2006 blockbuster Vikramarkudu to add depth to the actioner. He does something similar in RRR as the film begins with a heartbreaking scene in which a child from the Gond community is separated from her family. The director, who excels in the 'show don't tell' brand of storytelling, takes his time to build the world of RRR.

Also read | 'RRR' movie review: A big-screen spectacle

Certain portions of the first half feel a bit slow but this has no impact on the overall experience as there are plenty of elevation sequences, which cater to the fans. The staging of nearly every sequence feels perfect as the cinematography and background score enhance the reel action. This in turn makes it easier for the 'janta' to invest in the characters and their journeys.

The interval block has always been an inseparable part of Indian cinema. And the Telugu film industry has pretty much always been at its 'A-game' on this front. Even the recently-released Radhe Shyam featured an intense intermission block, that set the stage for the clash between love and destiny, despite the fact that it was not really a mass movie. RRR raises the bar even further on this front as the pre-interval showdown between Jr NTR and Charan is as 'seetimar' as it gets.

RRR shifts gears after the break as a well-executed flashback track, featuring Bollywood's 'Mass Maharaja' Ajay Devgn, highlighting the dilemma and emotional trauma experienced by Charan's character.

The action-packed climax again hits the right notes as the visuals do the talking, the hallmark of good storytelling.

On the flip side, the romantic sequences fail to deliver as they are undercooked. Similarly, talented actors like Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirkani do not get much scope.

These, however, are not major complaints as Tarak's fantastic performance makes up for everything. The 'Young Tiger' roars loud every time he appears on the screen. His eyes help him add depth to the already compelling dialogues.

He does justice to the action scenes, proving that he is intensity personified. This is quite a remarkable feat as Tarak was criticised for his screen presence when he made his debut in 2001 with a now-forgotten film. In some ways, RRR is proof of his evolution as a performer. His flawless Hindi dubbing is the icing on the cake. Charan supports Tarak quite well, giving fans goosebumps when he dons saffron towards the climax.

Devgn's intense gaze helps him steal the show in a small but vital role. In some ways, his role exceeds the standards set by Sudeep's character in Baahubali 1.

The songs have situational appeal, which adds to the recall value. The production values are top-notch.

Check out DH's latest videos: