'RRR' new poster: Jr NTR's intensity is hard to miss

Actor Jr NTR took to Twitter on Thursday to share the latest poster of his upcoming film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) much to the delight of 'N' fans. In it, he is seen in a massy and 'desi' new avatar, which does justice to his reel image. His intense body language and the fierce gaze are hard to miss.



Jr NTR essays the role of the tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the S S Rajamouli-directed period drama and has undergone a major physical transformation to do justice to the challenging part. It features Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Sitaramaraju, as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with the Nandamuri hero. RRR revolves around the fictional adventures of these freedom fighters and is likely to be a 'celebration of friendship'.

Also Read | Birthday special: Are you looking forward to these upcoming Jr NTR movies?

The film stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. She plays 'Sita' in the biggie and is paired opposite the Yevadu actor. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Visaranai actor Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. The Tanhaji star plays the role of a seasoned freedom fighter in RRR and may have a few intense scenes with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.



RRR is slated to hit the screens on October 13 in multiple languages but that may not happen due to the Covid-19 crisis. Jr NTR, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be beginning work on NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva. The two had previously collaborated for Janatha Garage, which did well at the box office. Their latest film is likely to have political undertones and a strong message. NTR 30 was to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas but that did not happen due to 'creative differences' between the mass hero and the 'Wizard of Words'.



Tarak will also be teaming up with Prashanth Neel after the ace filmmaker wraps up the Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2 and the Prabhas-starrer Salaar.