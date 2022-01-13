'RRR', 'Runway 34' and 'Maidaan': Here's what lies ahead for Ajay Devgn in 2022

There's no denying the fact that 2021 was a year of mixed fortunes for Ajay Devgn. The star, who scored a blockbuster with his 2020 release Tanhaji, suffered a setback when Bhuj failed to live up to expectations. The war drama received negative reviews when it premiered on OTT in August as it didn't do justice to the standards set by his previous movies. He, however, made his presence felt with an extended cameo in the Diwali blockbuster Sooryavanshi.

This year too promises to be an eventful one for the mass hero. Based on what is known about his upcoming movies so far, here is a look at his strategy to remain an inseparable part of the film industry in 2022.

Cameo magic

Devgn is no stranger to strong guest roles. The actor garnered attention with his scenes in the 2016 release Fitoor, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif. He was equally effective when he played Singham in Ranveer Singh's Simmba and the previously-mentioned Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. He is set to use the formula this year as well. He will be seen playing the role of a seasoned freedom fighter in the Telugu movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. According to the director S S Rajamouli, this character is just as important as the heroes even though the screen time isn't much. Devgn will be seen in an equally strong role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features Alia Bhatt as a powerful brothel madam.

In director mode

Devgn made his directorial debut with the 2008 release U Me Aur Hum, which received mixed reviews with critics praising the performances but criticising the pacing. He later directed Shivaay, which made an impact at the box office despite releasing alongside Ae Dil Hai Mukshkil. He is set to wield the microphone again for his new movie Runway 34. The flick, previously known as Mayday, features him in the role of a pilot and is likely to have an intense narrative. Its cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens on April 29.

Sports biopic on the cards

It is no secret that 'the biopic' has become a genre in its own right. The late Sushant Singh Rajput scored the biggest hit of his career when starred in MS Dhoni, a film based on the life of legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Similarly, Parineeti Chopra tried pushing her limits with Saina, based on the life of Saina Nehwal. Devgn, is set to keep the trend of going with Maidaan, which highlights the achievements of former football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It is backed by Boney Kapoor and stars Priyamani as the female protagonist.

A promising collaboration

Devgn has never hesitated to collaborate with established heroes for multi-starrers. He was seen alongside Salman Khan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and London Dreams. Similarly, Golmaal and All The Best were multi-actor stories. He is set to go down this route again with the comedy-drama Thank God, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul.

OTT bound

It's no secret that OTT has emerged as a strong medium for storytelling over the past few years. Actors such as Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man). Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games and Tandav) and Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur) have scaled new heights because of their work in web shows. Devgn is set to add a new dimension to the 'OTT revolution' with Rudra, an adaptation of the popular series Luther. It features him in an intense avatar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans