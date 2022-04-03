'RRR' sequel on the cards? Here's what writer K V Vijayendra Prasad has to say

Noted writer K V Vijayendra Prasad, who is in the limelight because of his latest movie RRR, says that the film may soon get a sequel. Speaking to the media, he revealed that he has already pitched some ideas to Jr NTR and S S Rajamouli, indicating that things may fall in tho place somewhere down the line.

RRR, directed by 'Jakkanna', is a period drama that revolves around the fictional friendship between the legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bheem, Jr NTR plays the tribal leader while Ram Charan essays the role of 'Manyam Veerudu'. It hit the screens on March 25 and collected Rs 223 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office on its opening day, outperforming Baahubali 2.

The film remains the choice of the masses a week after its release, something that became clear when it overshadowed this week's new release Attack in the Hindi belt. It has collected Rs 819 crore worldwide so far to emerge as the sixth highest-grossing Indian movie. RRR's cast includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and Ray Stevenson. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn plays the role of Ram Charan's father in the movie. His association with the flick helped it exceed expectations in the Hindi market.

With RRR in theatres, Rajamouli is set to turn his attention to his movie with Mahesh Babu. The film will be shot against a forest backdrop and cater to those fond of adventure sagas. There have been talks of the Baahubali helmer teaming up with Allu Arjun, who emerged as a pan-India star with Pushpa: The Rise, for a big-budget movie.

Vijayendra Prasad, on the other hand, is working on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It reunites him with Salman Khan, who headlined the first part, and is likely to have a heartwarming story. He is also likely to be associated with Rowdy Rathore 2.