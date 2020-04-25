'RRR': SS Rajamouli says directing Jr NTR and Ram Charan is not an easy task

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be resuming the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) after the coronavirus lockdown ends. During a recent interaction with a leading website, the Baahubali helmer said that directing Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the magnum opus is not an easy task. He added that the good friends pull each other’s leg quite a lot, which makes it hard to create a serious environment.

RRR, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two freedom fighters. While ‘Mr C’ essays Alluri Seetharamaraju, Tarak plays the role of the iconic Komaran Bheem. The cast includes Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani of Visaranai fame, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris. Some time ago, Rajamouli had said that he roped in the Raazi star for the magnum opus as she has the innocence needed for the character.

RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021. The plan, however, might be dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the film industry to a standstill. One is likely to get a clear picture in the coming days. Either way, many in the industry feel that the biggie has the potential to establish the Nandamuri bidda and ‘Mega Power Star’ as pan-India stars.

Meanwhile, SSR has already confirmed that he will be collaborating with ‘Super Star’ Mahesh Babu for a pan-India project after wrapping up RRR. The buzz is that it’ll be a spy-thriller but this has not been confirmed yet.

So, are you looking forward to RRR and the Mahesh-SSR movie?

Credit: Cinejosh