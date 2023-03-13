'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR celebrate 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar victory: It is India's win as a country

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead stars of SS Rajamouli's RRR, said the historic win of the film's track Naatu Naatu in the Original Song category "belongs to every Indian".

The foot-tapping chartbuster, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, has made the Telugu feature film the first Indian production to bring home the golden statuette.

"This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!" Charan said in a statement posted on his Twitter official account.

This is just the beginning of Indian cinema's glorious journey in the global arena, added Jr NTR.

“I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go," the actor said in a statement issued to the media.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

This is the third major international recognition for the song after Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award wins.

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

Jr NTR congratulated Keeravaani and Chandrabose as well as the team of fellow Indian winner "The Elephant Whisperers", which scooped up the Oscar in the Documentary Short Film segment.

"Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India," the actor further said.

In his statement, Charan said RRR will always remain the "most special" film of their lives and of Indian cinema history.

"I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love.

"SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece (sic)" the actor added.

Featuring Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm, "Naatu Naatu" celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie.

Terming "Naatu Naatu" an "emotion across the globe", Charan thanked singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava as well as choreographer Prem Rakshith for "bringing together this emotion".

He also expressed gratitude to co-actors Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt.

"Tarak-Thank you brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star."

The actor shared the video of the film's winning moment along with his statement.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-stars Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson presented the award to Keeravaani and Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu.

The song was also performed by Sipligunj and Bhairava. They were accompanied on stage by dancers dressed as characters from the film, who were able to recreate the energy of the film, and flawlessly performed the hook step.