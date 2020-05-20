‘RRR’ team wishes Jr NTR on his birthday with this special message

Jr NTR, one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. On Wednesday, the makers of the magnum opus released a birthday special still from the sets of the film and this gave the ‘N’ army a reason to rejoice. In it, ‘Young Tiger’ is seen in a bindass mood as he apparently chills between shots.

While sharing the still, the makers of RRR said that Jr NTR’s energy was a source of inspiration for one and all on and off the sets.

The RRR team was expected to release the actor’s first look from the biggie on his big day but this did not happen due to the coronavirus lockdown. The same will now be released once things return to normal and Tollywood reopens,

RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters. The film features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with the Nandamuri bidda. The pan-India movie has a strong cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Kollywood actor Samuthirakani. Some time ago, it was reported that Shriya Saran would be seen essaying a key role in the flick but this has not been confirmed yet.

RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021 but it might get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he is going through a good phase on the work front. The mass hero was last seen in Aravinda Sametha, which well at the box office. After wrapping up RRR, he is expected to begin work on a film with Trivikram Srinivas. There has also been talk of him teaming up with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame for a pan-India biggie.