'RRR' trailer: S S Rajamouli's new movie is a potential blockbuster

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) much to the delight of fans. The video features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in their 'massiest' avatars and proves to be a visual extravaganza. Everything about it--right from the powerful dialogues to the stunning action scenes--appears to be right as rain. Here are the key takeaways from one of the best trailers of the years.

A perfect multi-starrer?

Broadly speaking a multi-starrer can make an impact only if each actor gets ample scope to shine. The yesteryear classic Mayabazar is a case in point. It is regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest mythological dramas as every character-- right from Sr NTR's Lord Krishna to ANR's Abhimanyu-- was an integral part of the narrative. 'Annagaru' struck a chord with the effective 'shani' dialogue. the Akkineni patriarch, on the other, impressed in his scenes with Savitri.

Judging by the trailer, RRR has managed to accomplish the same. Jr NTR hits the right notes in an intense sequence in which he roars back at a tiger. Charan, on the other hand, impresses in the action scenes. The likes of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too feature in the trailer even though they have guest roles in the biggie.

Universal storyline

S S Rajamouli emerged as a force to be reckoned with when the Baahubali saga opened to a phenomenal response at the box office, emerging as the 'pride of Indian cinema'. The film had an emotional storyline that featured pretty much everything-- right from the 'amma' sentiment to sibling rivalry--that one expects from a commercial period drama

The trailer of RRR suggests that S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus is not too different from the Prabhas-starrer on this front. The story apparently revolves around the friendship between JR NTR's character and the one played by the 'Mega Power Star'. The closing moments suggest that the two will hunt down enemies together in what appears to be a battle of epic proportions. The fact that the film deals with a universal emotion should help it cut across linguistic-cultural barriers.

Jr NTR in beast mode

Jr NTR, who began his career with the underwhelming Ninnu Choodalani, received flak during the initial stages of his career because of his unconventional physique. Rajamouli helped him carve a niche in the industry with films like Yamadonga and Simhadri. The 'Young Tiger' silenced his critics when he flaunted his chiseled look in Temper, which was released in 2015. With RRR,

Tarak is set to scale new heights. The trailer is in many ways a showreel for his impressive fitness level. He brings a certain animalistic intensity to the action scenes and manages to add emotional depth to a dialogue about sacrificing his life for friendship's sake.

Charan shines

Charan, on the other, has always garnered attention with his impressive fitness level, something that helped him impress in actioners such as Yevadu and Dhruva. RRR's trailer does justice to this image as it features shots of him quite literally packing a punch. His scenes as Alluri Sitharamaraju are another highlight of the video,

Patriotic undertones

The initial portions of the film, which are set in what appears to be pre-independence India, touch upon the atrocities committed by the British. Shots of Jr NTR's character being beaten too highlight the cruel side of those in authority. These tidbits suggest that RRR will be a patriotic drama about the fight against the 'mahasur'