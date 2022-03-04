'Rudra' web series review: Ajay Devgn delivers career-best performance in riveting thriller

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni

Banner: Applause Entertainment

Platform: Hotstar

Rating: 3.5/5

Actor Ajay Devgn's maiden web series Rudra is a gripping and well-executed thriller that has the potential to add a new dimension to the OTT revolution in India. The biggie, an adaptation of the British show Luther, revolves around a fearless cop Rudraveer's attempts at fighting criminals while dealing with his personal demons. The premise stays faithful to the one seen in Luther but still feels fresh as it is set in Mumbai.

Rudra begins with a fantastic opening sequence that builds an aura around the protagonist and highlights how he has his own brand of justice. The staging is absolutely perfect, which helps it reach the high standards set by the opening scene in Sacred Games.

As Rudra progresses, one realises that the protagonist is quite a layered individual. The way in which Rudraveer tries to strike a balance between his failed marriage and professional life makes the show a bit reminiscent of The Family Man, which focused on the journey of an NIA agent whose marriage is on the rocks. This is no mean feat as Manoj Bajpayee's show had set the bar quite high.

Devgn's scenes with Raashi Khanna, who plays a child prodigy, are the USP of the show because of the sexual tension between the characters. Their game of one-upmanship is intriguing, to say the least. His scenes with Esha Deol, who plays his ex-wife, also register well as the silences do the talking.

A couple of twists in the second episode are worth their weight in gold as they have strong shock value.

A show like Rudra could so easily have morphed into something gory but that does not happen as the sequences depicting violence gel well with the narrative. References to semen and menstrual blood don't really feel out of place as they give one a closer insight into a character's mindset. These aspects alone make it a step in the right direction for OTT content.

On the flip side, Atul Kulkarni's character does not get enough scope, which makes it difficult for one to relate to his equation with Rudraveer. It remains to be seen whether the remaining episodes do justice to the underrated actor.

The makers could have also added a couple of flashback sequences to highlight the reasons behind the lead characters' failed marriage. These, however, are not major issues as Devgn delivers an outstanding performance that makes up for everything. He uses his eyes to convey the character's inner turmoil, the way he did in Drishyam. His dark and brooding looks add depth to each scene he appears in. His intense gaze and silences are the show's USP.

Raashi is sincere but feels miscast in a few scenes. She deserves praise, however, for taking up a complex character that is completely different from the ones she played in Madras Cafe and Bengal Tiger.

Esha is burdened with a character that feels a bit too generic. Kulkarni also deserved a meatier role. The rest of the cast is sufficient.

Rudra features several biting lines that hit hard without being filmy. There are a couple of action scenes but don't expect to see bodies and cars flying all over the place. The haunting theme song is a big asset for Rudra as it sets the mood for what is to follow. The production values are simply brilliant.

This review covers the first three episodes.

