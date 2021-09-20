RuPaul becomes 'most awarded' person of colour at Emmys

RuPaul becomes 'most awarded' person of colour at Emmys

In his acceptance speech, the host-creator dedicated the award to the audience of his show

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 20 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 19:11 ist
TV personality RuPaul. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Celebrated TV personality RuPaul has become the most awarded person of colour in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards after his show Drag Race won a trophy for outstanding competition program at the 73rd edition of premier television awards.

This is the fourth consecutive win for the show, which RuPaul also created, hosts and executive produced, in the category. Nailed It!, The Amazing Race, The Voice and  Top Chef were also among the nominees.

RuPaul Andre Charles, known mononymously as RuPaul, was tied with industry veteran Donald A Morgan's record, who had 10 Emmy trophies from 19 nominations across categories during last Sunday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. He now has 11 Emmy wins to his credit.

Also Read | 'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

For RuPaul's Drag Race, he also won the Emmy in the outstanding host for a reality or competition program.

In his acceptance speech, the host-creator dedicated the award to the audience of the show.

"Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life (that was more difficult this year). This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru," he said.

The show won four awards in total during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

RuPaul also won the Emmy for unstructured reality program for the Drag Race companion "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked", on which he serves as executive producer. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

emmys 2021
Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

 