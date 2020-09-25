S P Balasubrahmanyam and wife performed ‘padha pooja’ on Yesudas

A workaholic who breathed music and singing for the most part of his illustrious life, S P Balasubrahmanyam had enormous respect for his co-singers, especially seniors. Once, he and his wife performed ‘padha pooja’ on another legendary playback singer K J Yesudas on the former completing 50 years in cinema as ‘guru dakshina’.

The Yesudas-SPB duo stood out among numerous singers who dotted the industry through their enchanting voice and brilliant chemistry that worked so beautifully on the screen. Besides Yesudas, SPB had worked with legends in Hindi playback singing Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, P Susheela and S Janaki.

SPB had deep regards for Yesudas and had considered him as his elder brother.

“I lost my father, my elder brother and all the way when I started singing, he (Yesudas) had been my elder brother. He is my guru and my mentor, and I might not have expressed these things to him. But I am blessed to have rubbed my shoulders with him,” SPB had said about Yesudas, before performing the ‘padha pooja’.