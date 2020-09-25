S P Balasubrahmanyam death: 5 iconic songs that made SPB pride of Telugu, Tamil cinema

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, widely regarded as one of the most popular musical talents across industries, passed away on Friday much to the shock of his die-hard fans. The undisputed 'Padam Nila' of Indian cinema began his career with Emiyee Vinta Moham number from Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna before and eventually went on to cement his legacy, delivering one hit after the other. Here is a look at a few iconic numbers that made him the pride of Kollywood and Tollywood.

Aaku Chaatu Pinde Tadise (Vetagadu, 1977)

A cult song, Aaku Chaatu Pinde Tadise was one of the biggest highlights of the yesteryear classic Vetagaadu that featured the iconic Sr NTR and 'Last Empress' Sridevi as the lead pair. SPB's lively voice suited 'Annagaru', leaving fans spellbound.

Chattaniki Nyayaniki (Justice Chowdary, 1982)

Chattaniki Nyayaniki, which talks about the importance of upholding the truth at all costs, hit the right notes because of the fire in SPB's voice, leaving fans asking for more. Many feel that this was one of the toughest songs of his career as doing justice to Sr NTR's reel intensity was nothing short of a herculean task.

Unna Nenachen Pattu Padichen ( Apoorva Sagodharargal, 1989)

The Unna Nenachen Pattu Padichen number from the Tamil classic Apoorva Sagodharargal is regarded as one of the finest sad songs of all time. SPB brought out the pain experienced by 'Appu' quite beautifully, leaving the audience teary-eyed. He also rendered Saathi Paaya, the Hindi-dubbed version of the track.

Abbanee Teeyani ( Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, 1990)

Abbanee Teeyani was a sensuous duet rendered expertly by SPB and KS Chitra. The song, composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, is regarded as an evergreen classic and this testimony to those associated with it.

Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu (Thalapathi, 1991)

A sensational chartbuster, Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu received plenty of international acclaims, rivaling the popularity of songs such as Yesterday and Stairway to Heaven, It was filmed on 'Superstar' Rajinikanth.

