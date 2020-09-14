S P Balasubrahmanyam’s health improving, made to sit-up on bed, says son S P Charan

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for Covid-19, is “actively participating” in physiotherapy sessions and was made to “sit-up” by the doctors, his son and film producer S P Charan said on Monday.

Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on August 13 and was put on ventilator. He tested negative for Covid-19 last week.

Charan, in a video message, said his father has shown improvement in his health condition and thanked fans for their continued support. “Since my last update on September 10, my father has shown a lot of improvement and his lungs are improving. He is an active participant in physiotherapy sessions, and he was made to sit-up by doctors,” Charan said.

“Father is sitting for 15 to 20 minutes,” he added.