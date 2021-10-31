Rajamouli reveals why he couldn't work with PK

S S Rajamouli reveals why he couldn't work with Pawan Kalyan

Rajamouli felt that he needed to deliver more than just entertainment while working with PK

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 31 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 17:42 ist
Director S S Rajamouli. Credit: Facebook/SSRajamouli

S S Rajamouli, being India's one of the most popular directors, has been busy promoting his upcoming Telugu visual extravaganza RRR.

During a recent media interaction, Rajamouli had spoken elaborately on all the questions asked by his fans and the media. Considering the fact that Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in the south film industry, Rajamouli was quizzed about directing Telugu's 'Power Star'. 

Rajamouli simply answered, "I really love Pawan Kalyan". He went on, to explain why things failed to materialise and how both went their ways to attain their own interests. 

"In the initial times in my career, I tried my best to come up with a story for Pawan Kalyan. I always had that intent to direct him. We even had short conversations, where I had mentioned about us working together", the Baahubali director said. 

"Later, I decided that I need to come out of my comfort zone and start making movies, which give much more than just a mass-masala entertainer does. At that point in time, Pawan got busy with his political interests. Hence, our paths diverged," Rajamouli explained. 

With RRR, he brings together the biggest Telugu heroes - Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It has an ensemble cast that includes Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. 'RRR' is to hit screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

