S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ to get a new release date

'RRR' features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 15:40 ist
Jr NTR in a still from 'RRR'. Credit: Twitter/@DVVMovies

Director S S Rajamouli’s latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will not hit the screens on October 13, the team confirmed on Saturday. In a tweet, the makers said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the fact that cinemas in most territories are either closed or functioning at 50 per cent capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They added that a new release date will be finalised as soon as things improve. This comes a while after it was reported that the film might release next year during Eid provided the current situation improves in the coming months.

The biggie is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters -- Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. While Jr NTR plays the tribal leader, Charan essays the role of 'Manyam Veerudu'. RRR stars Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She plays Sita in the film and will be seen in a traditional avatar. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Thor actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. British star Daisy Edgar-Jones was to be part of the biggie but opted out due to 'personal reasons'. RRR has been written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the Baahubali saga and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He recently revealed that it features 'emotional' action scenes that will cater to the masses. Its music has been composed by M M Keeravani/M M Kreem.

The first single, titled Dosti, has already garnered a fair deal of attention as it brings together five singers from different industries. Rajamouli, meanwhile, has already finalised his next movie. He will collaborate with Mahesh Babu for an adventure drama after wrapping up RRR. The Spyder actor recently revealed that it will be nothing like the Baahubali saga. The biggie will go on the floors after the RRR releases in theatres.

 

 

