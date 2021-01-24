S S Rajamouli’s upcoming movie ‘RRR’ to release on October 8?

Irish star Alison Doody, who will be seen playing a key role in S S Rajamouli’s upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), might have accidentally revealed the release date of the magnum opus. She posted on Instagram that the biggie will hit the screens on October 8 but deleted the post soon thereafter.

The Baahubali helmer prefers keeping key details regarding his films under wraps and talks about them only when everything is set in stone. Many feel that she removed her post to avoid giving out information about the film without the team’s approval.

RRR is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. It features Jr NTR as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan plays the role of of the ‘Jungalo Ka Sardaar’ Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film is being shot on a budget of Rs 400 crore and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and will mark her Tollywood debut.

The Bollywood star is reportedly paired opposite the ‘Mega Power Star’ in the dream project. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Visaranai actor Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson. The Tanhaji actor will be seen playing the role of Tarak and Charan’s mentor in the movie.

RRR will mark Rajamouli’s second collaboration with ‘Mr C’. The two had previously collaborated for the blockbuster Magaddheera, which featured the mass hero in the role of a warrior. Tarak, on the other hand, has previously teamed up with ‘Jakanna’ for the popular films Student No 1, Simadhri and Yamadonga. He will be hoping to strengthen his professional bond with Rajamouli with the pan-India film.

The movie was originally supposed to hit screens this Sankranti but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date is likely to be announced in the coming months.