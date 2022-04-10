S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' crosses ₹1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus RRR, which hit the screens on March 25, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore-mark at the worldwide box office. This is the second 'Jakkanna' movie to achieve this feat as his last release Baahubali 2 had raked in Rs 1,810 crore during its run.



1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR ❤️ An @ssrajamouli film. @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/V3nnAGdf2e — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 10, 2022

RRR opened to a sensational response at the box office last month, grossing Rs 223 crore on day 1 to emerge as the Indian cinema's best opener worldwide. It witnessed remarkable growth on weekends and stayed strong on weekdays, which helped it rewrite history. The period drama collected a share of Rs 73 crore in the Telugu states, beating Baahubali 2 to set a new benchmark. It did equally well in markets such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during its opening weekend.

RRR opened to pretty good response in Hindi, collecting nearly Rs 20 crore (net) on day 1. It, however, failed to beat Sooryavanshi, Hindi cinema's best opener since the Covid pandemic. Rajamouli's film got good growth on Saturday and Sunday. It stayed strong in the second week as Attack, which hit the screens on April 1, bombed at the box office. The John Abraham-starrer collected Rs 3.51 crore on day 1, failing to beat his previous release Satyameva Jayate 2.

The acioner suffered due to mixed word of mouth , which pretty much sealed its fate. RRR had a free run on its third Friday too as Sunny Kaushal's Hurdang and Hollywood movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore didn't find wide patronage. The period drama is, however, expected to slow down in the coming week as actor Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey are set to hit the screens on April 14, a day after the Vijay-led actioner Beast

RRR revolves around what happens when Jr NTR's Bheem and Ram Charan's Ram unite to take down a common enemy. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani

