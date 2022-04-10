'RRR' crosses ₹1,000-crore mark at the box office

S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' crosses ₹1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office

This is the second Rajamouli movie to achieve this feat as 'Baahubali 2' raked in Rs 1, 810 crore in 2017

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 15:48 ist
Jr NTR as Bheem in 'RRR'. Credit: IMDb

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus RRR, which hit the screens on March 25, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore-mark at the worldwide box office. This is the second 'Jakkanna' movie to achieve this feat as his last release Baahubali 2 had raked in Rs 1,810  crore during its run.
 

RRR opened to a sensational response at the box office last month, grossing Rs 223 crore on day 1 to emerge as the Indian cinema's best opener worldwide. It witnessed remarkable growth on weekends and stayed strong on weekdays, which helped it rewrite history. The period drama collected a share of Rs 73 crore in the Telugu states, beating Baahubali 2 to set a new benchmark. It did equally well in markets such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during its opening weekend.

 

Also Read | 'RRR' movie review: Jr NTR delivers career-best performance in S S Rajamouli's masterpiece

RRR opened to pretty good response in Hindi, collecting nearly Rs 20 crore (net) on day 1. It, however, failed to beat Sooryavanshi, Hindi cinema's best opener since the Covid pandemic. Rajamouli's film got good growth on Saturday and Sunday. It stayed strong in the second week as Attack, which hit the screens on April 1, bombed at the box office. The John Abraham-starrer collected Rs 3.51 crore on day 1, failing to beat his previous release Satyameva Jayate 2.

The acioner suffered due to mixed word of mouth , which pretty much sealed its fate.  RRR had a free run on its third Friday too as Sunny Kaushal's Hurdang and Hollywood movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore didn't find wide patronage. The period drama is, however, expected to slow down in the coming week as actor Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey are set to hit the screens on April 14, a day after the Vijay-led actioner Beast 

RRR revolves around what happens when Jr NTR's Bheem and Ram Charan's Ram unite to take down a common enemy. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

rrr
S S Rajamouli
Telugu cinema
DH Entertainment
Entertainment News
Tollywood

What's Brewing

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Memory maps on metal

Memory maps on metal

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

 