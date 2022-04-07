S S Rajamouli's 'RRR' enters Rs 200 crore club in Hindi

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli's latest movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which hit the screens on March 25, has emerged as a massive commercial success in Hindi. Its 13-day collection stands at Rs 203 crore (net). The film garnered a fair deal of buzz in the Hindi market as the director's previous release Baahubali 2, headlined by Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, emerged as a runaway super hit in 2017. The fact that Ajay Devgn was roped in to play a key role in the biggie further worked in its favour.

RRR opened to a strong response in Hindi despite facing competition from the Anupam Kher-fronted The Kashmir Files and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey. It collected nearly Rs 20 crore on day 1 outperforming movies such as Radhe Shyam and Gangubai Kathiawadi. RRR witnessed good growth on the weekends due to the positive reviews. The film stayed strong during the second weekend as John Abraham's Attack, which hit the screens on April 1, failed to live up to expectations. Morbius, the big Hollywood movie, too wasn't able to dent its collection.

RRR is a period drama that revolves around what happens when Jr NTR's Bheem and Ram Charan's Ram unite to take down a common enemy. It stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Devgn plays Charan's father in what is the first Telugu flick of his career. The cast includes Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson.

With RRR in rampage mode, Rajamouli is set to turn his attention to his film with Mahesh Babu. The biggie is touted to be an adventure saga and will be the first pan-India movie of 'Prince''s career. The buzz is that it will have top-notch production values, which may be at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. There have been talks of Rajamouli teaming up with Allu Arjun for a movie.